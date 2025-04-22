Get ready, Chicago.

Tickets for one of the city's beloved music festivals officially go on sale Thursday.

Ravinia Festival is an iconic Chicago tradition that takes place in the summer. This year, performers include Cynthia Erivo, Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Beck and more.

This year's schedule features more than 100 concerts, with several artists making their Ravinia debut and favorite performers marking a return. Along with big-name headliners, artists like Kygo, Juanes, Nas, Sutton Foster, Ray LaMontagne, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Mohan Sisters are among those performing at the popular suburban venue for the first time.

Ravinia's concert calendar has become known to include big-name headliners with coveted tickets for fans. Case in point: The 2024 performance lineup included James Taylor, Norah Jones, Ben Platt, Violent Femmes and Big Boi, among many others. In 2023, the calendar included John Legend, Jethro Tull, Santana and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 8 a.m. CT.

The event takes place primarily in Highland Park. See the full schedule here.