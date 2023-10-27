Popular Lakeview bar announces upcoming closure, search for new buyer

A popular Lakeview establishment will be closing their doors after 14 years of business this year, with the owners of the bar searching for a new buyer.

The owners of D.S. Tequila, located at 3352 North Halsted Street, announced that the bar will remain open for special events throughout the fall and winter before officially shuttering the business while they search for a buyer.

The bar, a longtime staple of Northalsted, announced their last day of normal operations will be Sunday, Nov. 5.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In addition to being a popular spot among Chicago's LGBTQ+ community, D.S. Tequila is also known for being a gameday destination for Chicago's LSU Tigers fans.

Donning LSU flags on the outside of the bar, D.S. Tequila serves as the home of the Chicago chapter of the LSU alumni association.

The owners hope to find a new tenant to transform the space located in the middle of one of Chicago's most active nightlife scenes.