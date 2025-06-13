Recalls

Popular ice cream recalled, classified by FDA due to mislabeled packaging

Breyers Rocky Road ice cream was initially recalled June 2.

Thousands of cases of a fan-favorite ice cream have been classified as a class two recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Breyers ice cream was initially recalled June 2.

The FDA said the recalled product is "Rocky Road ice cream packaged in a Breyer Chocolate Truffle Tub."

The ice cream was recalled due to undeclared allergens and mislabeled product, the FDA said. Rocky Road ice cream was packaged with a Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream labeled tub and a Rocky Road labeled lid.

So, while the tub the item was packaged in read "may contain tree nuts," the lid said it did contain almonds. Since tree nuts are a major allergen, mislabeling products can lead to potential risks for those with allergies.

According to the FDA, 6668 cases were recalled, and about 12 individual units are believed to be affected.

