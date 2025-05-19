Popular ice cream brand recalls thousands of batches, including in Illinois

A popular ice cream brand has recalled thousands of batches of product, including some in Illinois.

Wells Enterprises, the Iowa-based maker of Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream, recalled over 17,000 batches of ice cream and frozen yogurt after they were discovered to possibly contain pieces of plastic.

The voluntary recall was issued April 25, according to a report released by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

The recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt sold in 3-gallon tubs and distributed to 103 centers across the United States.

One of those distribution centers is located in Rosemont.

The affected products feature "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March to October 2026.

Aside from the Illinois distribution center, others include Le Mars, Iowa; Wyoming, Michigan; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas

The FDA has labeled the recall as Class II, meaning that consumption of the contaminated product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the agency's website.

The report also failed to provide instructions for consumers who have purchased the affected containers, though the company's website encourages customers with questions, comments or concerns to fill out the form.

No injuries or adverse reactions were included in the FDA report.