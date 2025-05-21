Noodles & Company, a popular fast-casual restaurant with hundreds of storefronts across the country, including dozens in Illinois, plans to close up to 21 locations in 2025, the company said as part of an announcement about its 2025 first quarter earnings.

At the same time, the company plans to open two new restaurants in 2025, the announcement said.

The news of the closures and openings comes months after the company, founded in 1995 in Colorado, unveiled a "reimagined" menu, with a slew of new and updated items including Cajun Shrimp Fettucine, Green Goddess Cobb Salad, Lemon Parmesan Broccoli and a handful of different macaroni and cheese offerings.

Noodles & Company CEO Drew Madsen said in the announced that sales had increased by approximately 5% since the launch of the new menu in March. Madsen also said total revenue increased 2.0% to $123.8 million, up from $121.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

"Combined with a significant reduction in capital spending and continued emphasis on smart cost savings, we are well-positioned to strengthen our balance sheet as well," Madsen said.

According to the announcement, Noodles & Company will close between 13 to 17 company-owned restaurants in 2025, up from a previous estimation of 12 to 15. It also plans to close four franchised restaurants, the announcement said, while opening two new ones.

In a statement emailed to NBC Chicago, Noodles & Company said the closures were part of its "ongoing strategy to optimize our restaurant portfolio and strengthen overall performance."

"These decisions are never taken lightly, and we’re committed to supporting our impacted team members throughout the process," the statement went on to say.

The company did not provide details on locations of closures and openings, saying many of the decisions were "still in progress."

"Our focus remains on operating a strong, healthy restaurant base that allows us to deliver the best possible experience to our guests," the company added.

According to the restaurant's website, Noodles & Company has more than 50 locations in Illinois, with many of them in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs.