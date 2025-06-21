Weaver Nut Company recalled several products over the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen, according to a statement from the company posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled items could run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions for those with an allergy or sensitivity to milk, the statement said. The issue was discovered through a customer complaint, followed by a lab test which confirmed the presence of the milk.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

2 separate products with specific lot numbers were recalled. They include:

Nonpareil, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (Christmas Seeds) with lot numbers: 204206, 204207, 204208, 204209, 204212, 224225

Nonpareils, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (White Seeds) with lot numbers: 204214-RL, 204214, 204215, 224221, 224222, 224223, 135215, 135216, 135217, 135220, 135221, 145204, 145205-1, 145207-1, 145210-1

According to the company, the chocolates were distributed throughout the U.S. at various retailers and grocery stores.

Anyone who has purchased the impacted items and have a milk allergy or sensitivity are urged not to consume them. The company recommends discarding the item or returning it for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to Weaver Nut Company.