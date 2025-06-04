One of Chicago's most popular restaurants is opening its first suburban location in Oak Brook.

According to an Instagram post, The Purple Pig, a James Beard award-winning restaurant at 444 N. Michigan Avenue in Streeterville, will open a second location in the southwest suburb. While the post didn't reveal a location, a post on Oakbrook Center Mall's website showed The Purple Pig as a tenant. Media reports said the restaurant will take over the mall space previously occupied by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture showroom.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The new location will be 11,000 square feet, the post said, and will feature both a full-service restaurant and The Purple Pig Market, offering coffee, pastries, pizza by the slice, gelato, and patio seating. It will be led by award-winning chef Tony Mantuano, a partner of the Chicago Purple Pig location.

The post added that the restaurant will be "worth the wait," and is expected to open later in 2025.

The restaurant first opened on Michigan Avenue in 2009. It is known for Mediterranean menu, small and medium plates, charcuterie, cheese and wine, and won a James Beard Award for "Rising Chef" in 2014.

The restaurant is also featured in the Chicago Michelin Guide in the "Bib Gourmand" category.

The Purple Pig did not immediately return NBC Chicago's request for comment.