Popular Bakery Delivers Care Packages to Elderly Customers, First Responders and Hospitals

Jarosch Bakery has been a staple in Chicago's northwest suburbs for over 60 years. But with Illinois under a statewide stay-at-home order, owners Ken and Kathy Jarosch, have been searching for innovative ways to continue to serve their community.

Their latest idea? To deliver care packages of assorted baked goods directly to customers, first responders and hospitals.

Jarosch Bakery, found at 35 S Arlington Hts Rd. in Elk Grove, has plenty of regulars in the Chicago suburb, many of them older and unable to leave their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shop used to give its leftover goods to an area shelter, which has since closed, so they decided to give the goods to those who may need it most.

Recipients of these care packages have been sharing their gratitude on Facebook alongside pictures of all their sweet treats.

Thank you Jarsoch Bakery for brightening Bill Shannon's day! Surprise donuts for an 89yo life long customer is truly what family and community is all about. Thank you thank you thank you!! 💞 Posted by Laurie Shannon Tichvon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

While Jarosch Bakery is able to remain open, they have been keeping patrons updated with all of their options for remote ordering, payment and delivery on social media.

During the pandemic they also said they were baking extra bread as many grocery stores in the area were beginning to sell out.

The bakery encouraged anyone who would like to place an order to visit their website.