While it may still be months away, more artists have been announced as grandstand headliners for the 2025 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, including a Grammy-winning singer and popular country band.

Nine-time Grammy winning artist Sheryl Crow will headline the grandstand stage Tuesday, Aug. 12, with tickets starting at $40, organizers said. Sunday, Aug. 17, the Turnpike Troubadours will headline the stage, with tickets starting at $55.

Crow had multiple hit songs in the 1990s and 2000s, including "All I Wanna Do," "My Favorite Mistake," "If It Makes You Happy" and her duet with Kid Rock "Picture."

The musicians join previously announced 2025 state fair headliners country star Megan Moroney and iconic 1980s rock band Def Leppard.

The announcement comes one day after organizers announced iconic 1980s rock band Def Leppard would headline the grandstand stage on Aug. 16, 2025.

Additional headliners for the 2025 state fair are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Illinois State Fair in 2024 saw a slew of popular musicians headline the grandstand stage, including the Smashing Pumpkins, Miranda Lambert, Lil Wayne, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, The Jonas Brothers and Miranda Lambert.

More information on this year's fair can be found here.