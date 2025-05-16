Pope Leo's childhood home in Dolton back on the market, but with a twist

Pope Leo's childhood home in the Chicago suburb of Dolton was taken off the market after his election last week, but it appears it is once again for sale -- only, in a different way.

The "Piece of Papal History" will now be available via a "luxury private auction," according to its listing.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"A truly one-of-a-kind opportunity-this beautifully updated home isn't just a charming 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence... It's the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history," the listing states. "Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago and raised right here in Dolton, Pope Leo XIV's journey from this humble neighborhood to the Vatican is a testament to faith, perseverance, and purpose. Now, you have the rare chance to own a tangible piece of his inspiring legacy."

The home had been listed for less than $250,000 for only a matter of days before Pope Leo's historic election was announced. The 750-square-foot home on East 141st Place had been put up for sale on May 5 for $245,957.

But hours after the new pope's name was announced, the home was quickly removed from the market as the owner worked to determine his next steps, according to realtor Steve Budzik.

"At first I didn't really like believe it," Budzik said. "I didn't really believe because I didn't see the news."

But then, the calls came pouring in and he said he realized "this is real."

The home was last purchased in May 2024 for $66,000 and Buczik said the new owner had planned to flip it, but became unsure after learning the news.

"At this time the seller is just not ready to make a decision if he wants to sell it," Budzik said last week. "He wants to kind of let the dust settle."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Talks included the possibility of making the home a landmark, restoring it to the way it was when the pope lived in it or potentially re-listing it. Budzik said "he's evaluating all the options."

Now, it appears the seller has decided on a private auction, in which bidding will remain open through June 18.

"The seller may accept or reject bids at any time," the newest listing states.

The home isn't quite the same as it was when Pope Leo lived in it, however.

"The home features a freshly renovated interior, offering a modern touch while maintaining its original character," the listing states.

While the pope was born on Chicago's South Side in 1955, he spent his childhood, along with his two brothers, in the Dolton suburb.

"We all grew up in Dolton," his brother John Prevost told NBC Chicago. "I think it was just a normal childhood."

The pope attended Mass and elementary school at St. Mary of the Assumption in Chicago's nearby Riverdale neighborhood.

Some of his relatives still live nearby.

"Whether you're a homeowner searching for a meaningful space to call your own or an investor looking for a property with historical significance and high potential, this is an opportunity like no other," the listing states. "Own a place where history was made-212 E 141st Pl is a story of transformation, legacy, and limitless potential."