Pope Leo XIV will address the crowd via video at a mass celebrating his ascent to the papacy that will be held at Chicago's Rate Field next month.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, the pope will address “the young people of the world” via a video message that will be broadcast for the first time at a massive event being held at the ballpark on Saturday, June 14.

The event, called “Chicago Celebrates Pope Leo XIV,” will feature a Catholic mass and other programming, according to officials.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, gates will open at the ballpark at 12:30 p.m. on June 14, with the program getting underway at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by a 4 p.m. mass, according to officials.

Information on how to get tickets to the event has not yet been released, but will be available on the Archdiocese’s website.

After some wrangling over his baseball allegiance, the pope’s brother John Prevost revealed that his brother is a White Sox fan, and in short order video emerged of him attending Game 2 of the 2005 World Series at Rate Field.

In honor of Pope Leo, the White Sox have unveiled a graphic installation in the lower concourse of the ballpark.

It’s unclear whether Pope Leo will visit Chicago, with his brother saying that his focus is currently on attending to business within the Vatican as he begins his papacy.

If he does visit his hometown, he would become just the second pope to come to Chicago, with Pope John Paul II holding a mass in Chicago’s Grant Park in 1979.