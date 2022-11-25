Pop-Up Shop Owners in West Pullman Looking Forward to Small Business Saturday

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, a pop-up storefront in the West Pullman neighborhood is featuring a variety of unique gifts at its 10 women-owned businesses.

“I know Small Business Saturday is important, because as entrepreneurs we work so hard," said Shanon Simmons, owner of She Sale Sea Shells.

Simmons practically made all the meditation-related items in her space by hand.

“In order to get people to get out, sometimes we have to do gimmicks and Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest gimmicks out here for entrepreneurs," she said.

This retail space is made possible by the non-profit Far South Community Development Corporation’s pop-up storefront program. The project is supported by a grant from city of Chicago’s Small Business Storefront Activation Program, allowing business owners to utilize the space for free.

“I can’t really afford store space on my own accord now, so this allows me the opportunity to grow my brand in a space, but gives me a chance to see what I need when I am ready to get a space," said Marshawna Miller, owner of Bomb Beauty Boutique.

Patricia Ballay, Far South Community Development Corporation's executive administrator, says it is "very important to shop small."

"...So many of us shop online these days or big box stores," she said. "And helping the smaller businesses succeed is really what we need to do for our neighborhoods. “

The grand opening of the pop-up storefront in West Pullman is actually slated for Small Business Saturday. From there on, it will be open seven days a week until mid-May.

“I’m just excited to see these ladies succeed,” said Ballay. “They are a wonderful group and I just feel very strongly that they are going to have a great holiday season and beyond.”