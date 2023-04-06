Pop-Up Produce Markets Fill Need in Underserved Chicago-Area Communities

Free produce markets are popping up at several senior centers and community centers in underserved communities in the Chicago area to help fill a need.

“We're going into these food deserts and bringing products I don't think they regularly see in some areas,” said Tom Prinske, owner of T. Castro, a produce distributor in Chicago.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois teamed up with T. Castro and other produce suppliers for the free giveaways, which are open to anyone in the community.

As part of its Medicaid programs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield is distributing $2 million of free food before June 30, 2023.

The South Chicago Heights Senior Center was transformed into one of the pop up markets to help people like Shirley Rowley.

“Potatoes, onions, fruit,” said Rowley, listing what she had her eye on, now that the emergency SNAP benefits she and many other received during the pandemic ending last month.

“I have a big decrease, so I only get $26 a month,” Rowley said. “This is very helpful.”

In addition to produce suppliers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is also working with Meals on Wheels, Community Nutrition Network and various Illinois Counties to plan these upcoming events:

Cook County

Café: South Chicago Heights Community Café

Location: 3140 Enterprise Park Ave.

Pop-Up Dates: May 4 & June 1

Café: Phoenix Community Café

Location: 650 Phoenix Center Dr.

Pop-Up Dates: April 20, May 25 & June 15

Café: Dolton Community Café

Location: 14801 Lincoln Ave.

Pop-Up Dates: April 13

Will County

Café: Joshua Arms Senior Residences

Location: 1315 Rowell St., Joliet

Pop-Up Dates: May 2 & June 6

Café: Fairmont Community Center

Location: 525 Barry Ave., Lockport

Pop-Up Dates: April 11, May 9 & June 13

Café: Guy A. Seil Senior Apartments

Location: 1090 S. Ceder Road, New Lenox

Pop-Up Dates: April 18, May 16 & June 20

Café: Joliet Senior Center

Location: 251 Center St., Joliet

Pop-Up Dates: May 11 & June 8