Polish Constitution Day Parade Steps Off Saturday in Chicago. Here's What to Know

Polish Constitution Day Parade, honoring the day the Polish took a major step towards democracy in 1791, is set to commence late Saturday morning in The Loop.

From the history of the holiday to how you can view the parade, here's what to know:

What's the history of Polish Constitution Day?

Polish Constitution Day, otherwise called "Swieto Trzeciego Maja," is traditionally celebrated on May 3.

Though only in effect for a year, the constitution was arguably one of Poland's greatest accomplishments, addressing political flaws with the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth monarchy.

"As an enduring Ally and friend, the United States extends warm wishes to all Poles on this special day, and we look forward to deepening and expanding our Transatlantic partnership in the years to come," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in 2021.

When is Chicago's parade Saturday?

The parade is scheduled to step off at 11:30 a.m. and proceed until 1:30 p.m.

Where is the parade?

The parade will run along Columbus Drive, from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street.

Is there parking?

According to the parade's website, parking for $13 is available at Millennium Lakeside Garage, located at 5 S. Columbus Dr.

Who will walk in the parade?

Here is the order of who will march in the parade Saturday.

Will there be any more festivities throughout the day?

Yes, the Chicago Chopin Foundation Grand Constitution Day Concert will take place at 2 p.m. at Chopin Garden, located at 11th Street and South Michigan Avenue.

At 6 p.m., there will be a Polish Constitution Day Parade Banquet at Jolly Inn, located at 6501 W. Irving Park Road. Reservations are required.

