Police: Woman fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Morgan Park residence

Chicago police say a woman shot and killed a knife-wielding man inside a Morgan Park residence Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old woman became involved in a verbal altercation with the man inside the residence in the 11500 block of South Vincennes at approximately 12:45 a.m.

The man then approached her with a knife, and the woman pulled out a weapon and shot the man multiple times, police said.

The man was shot four times in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman was uninjured in the incident, and Area Two detectives are investigating. A gun was recovered at the scene.