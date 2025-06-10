Glenview

Police warn suburban drivers of scammers recently targeting people in parking lots

Glenview police issued an alert on social media warning citizens that scammers have been approaching people in parking lots offering to repair damage to their vehicles.

By LiLi Jarvenpa

Police have issued a warning of scammers approaching drivers in suburban parking lots, telling residents not to fall for their claims.

Glenview police issued an alert on social media Monday warning citizens that scammers have been approaching people in parking lots offering to repair damage to their vehicles.

“The subjects appear to fix the damage, even if requested not to, then demand payment. Victims later learn the vehicle was not repaired after they have been intimidated into providing payment,” the post said.

There have been two reports from people in Glenview within the last month, according to Sgt. Carly Gaba. One incident was reported a month ago, while the other was reported on Monday, prompting the social media post.

According to Gaba, nearby villages and suburbs have also been facing similar issues with scammers, though she did not disclose which ones.

Police advise people to not speak to anyone who approaches offering on-the-spot repairs.

“Do not provide payment to someone you do not know is a legitimate business,” the post said. “Don’t be their next victim. Please spread the word!”

This article tagged under:

Glenview
