Police Warn Starved Rock ‘Parking Issues' Could Result in Tows, Hefty Fines

The pervasive "parking issues" at Illinois' Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks could lead to cars towed and hefty fines for motorists, police warned.

According to Illinois State Police, a "large volume of visitors" have been parked in the "No Parking Tow-Away" zones located along IL Route 179 and IL Route 71, leading to a safety issue at the parks.

Along with providing difficulties for pedestrians and other motorists, officials warned that parking in the restricted areas poses a problem for first responders in emergency situations.

Police reminded that, in addition to the tow-away zones, parking is also restricted on bridges, other elevated surfaces and within 30 feet of traffic control signs, such as stop signs or yield signs.

Vehicles found in the restricted areas will be immediately towed, according to officials, and could face fines over $150. The estimated fee for towing a vehicle in the area is approximately $300, police added.

For people planning a trip to the parks, visit the Starved Rock and Matthissen State Parks, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Starved Rock Lodge Facebook pages for updates on parking capacity and where to find additional spots.