Police Warn of String of Garage Burglaries in Beverly Neighborhood

Residents of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood are being warned by police to look out for suspicious activity after a string of garage burglaries in the area.

According to the Chicago Police Department, an offender entered numerous unlocked garages and took bicycles between 12:00am and 6:00am on nine different occasions since early November.

“What we’ve seen here the last several months is frustrating and alarming,” said 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea.

After receiving a call of a suspicious person, officers responded to the 9000 block of S. Hoyne at approximately 6:26pm on January 6. Police said a female victim related she saw a male subject enter her yard, then flee southbound by climbing over fences on neighboring yards.

Police chased the suspect, Gregory Donner, 47, to the nearby Dan Ryan Woods and deployed a taser.

Donner was charged with two misdemeanors. Police would not say if Donner was connected to the recent burglaries.

Donner has been in and out of prison since 1992, according to state records.

O’Shea said the people he represents are frustrated with the criminal justice system.

“They want to see these career criminals put behind bars,” O’Shea said. “They are tired of being terorrized.”

Neighbor Jayonna Simms told NBC 5 she would like to see more police patrols.

“It’s very frightening,” Simms said. “We pray every day that God will cover our house.”