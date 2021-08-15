lake view

Police Warn of String of Armed Robberies of People on Foot in Near West Side

By Becca Wood

Chicago police are warning Sunday of a string of armed robberies of people on foot in the Near West Side and Little Italy neighborhoods.

In each of the incidents, armed individuals approached, displayed a handgun and demanded the person's items, according to police.

Offenders approached an individual and attempted to take their vehicle in one incident, but were not successful, officials said.

The latest reported armed burglaries happened at the following locations:

  • 1500 block of West Warren on Aug. 1 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
  • 1500 block of West Jackson on Aug. 6 at approximately 9:15 p.m.
  • 600 block of South Loomis on Aug. 6 at approximately 2:10 a.m.
Police warned people to be aware of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas during the late night and early morning hours, pay attention to suspicious individuals and remain calm.

Authorities also noted to never pursue a fleeing assailant. Rather, police said to call 9-1-1 and report details of the offender, in addition to any vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives for Area Three at (312) 744-8263.

