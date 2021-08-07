Police Warn of String of Armed Robberies of People on Foot in Lake View

Chicago police are warning Saturday of a string of armed robberies of people on foot in the Lake View neighborhood.

In each of the incidents, armed individuals approached during the early morning hours, displayed a handgun and threatened to use force in order to take the person's items.

The latest reported burglaries happened at the following locations Saturday morning:

1500 block of West Cornelia Avenue at approximately 3:45 a.m.

3900 block of North Clark Street on at approximately 3:50 a.m.

1200 block of West Addison Street at approximately 3:57 a.m.

3100 block of North Halsted Street at approximately 4:15 a.m.

600 block of West Belmont Avenue at approximately 4:22 a.m.

Police warned people to be aware of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas during the late night and early morning hours, pay attention to suspicious individuals and remain calm.

Authorities also noted to never pursue a fleeing assailant. Rather, police said to call 9-1-1 and report details of the offender, in addition to any vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives for Area Three at (312) 744-8263.