Police Warn of Several Incidents of Arson in South Chicago

Police are warning residents of several incidents of arson in the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to police, an unknown offender used materials to set city garbage cans and garages on fire last week.

Four separate incidents have been reported to police over the span of three days.

Those incidents took place as follows:

- 13300 Block of South Avenue N on 03 April 2021 at 11:30 pm

- 13300 Block of South Buffalo on 03 April 2021 at 11:41 pm

- 13400 Block of South Baltimore on 04 April 2021 at 12:30 am

- 13500 Block of South Buffalo on 05 April 2021 at 12:11 am

Police recommend residents secure their city garbage cans and leave bulky items out only on those pick up days.

Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Arson Section at (312) 746-7618.