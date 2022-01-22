Police Warn of Home Burglaries in Bridgeport Neighborhood

Chicago police are warning residents of three burglaries reported in January in Bridgeport on the South Side.

In each incident, someone broke into a home and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

About 2:25 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 2800 block of South Lock Street;

Between 9 p.m. Jan. 12 and 2 a.m. Jan. 13, in the 3200 block of South May Street; and

About 6;10 p.m. Jan. 13, in the 900 block of 900 block of West 29th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area one detectives at 312-747-8384.