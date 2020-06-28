Englewood

Police Warn of Armed Robberies Reported in Englewood

In each case, one to four men approached a lone victim on the street, threatened them with a knife and demanded their property

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies over the course of the last month in Englewood on the South Side.

In each case, one to four men approached a lone victim on the street, threatened them with a knife and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The hold-ups occurred:

  • About 5 p.m. May 28 in the 6900 block of South Loomis Boulevard;
  • About 8:30 p.m. June 4 in the 6900 block of South Loomis Boulevard; and
  • About 3:45 a.m. June 26 in the 6900 block of South Loomis Boulevard

The suspects are described as men between 18 and 25 years old, police said.

