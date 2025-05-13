Suburban police are encouraging any other victims of an Aurora chiropractor accused of sexual assault to come forward.

Murtaza Hameed, 46, faces multiple counts of criminal sexual assault in connection to a pair of incidents prosecutors say occurred at his Aurora office.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hameed is accused of sexually assaulting two boys, including a 17-year-old who had gone to his office for treatment in January.

That teen had told his father about the alleged assault, who then told Aurora police. An investigation aided by the DuPage County Children’s Center unearthed another alleged assault that had taken place in 2016, according to prosecutors.

Hameed was ordered detained pretrial, with his next hearing set for June.

Aurora Detective Jennifer Hillgoth, who helped to investigate the case, is urging anyone else with information to come forward, as well as anyone who believes they may have been a victim in the case.

"If there’s any other victims, whether you’re an adult now or you’re a parent whose child may have been victimized in the same manner, it's very important that you reach out and let us know," she said. "We’re here to support you."

Aurora police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are encouraging anyone with additional information, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this case, to contact Hillgoth at 630-256-5554.

Hillgoth also praised the victim in the case for coming forward to police, citing his courage as an example for others to follow.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It's traumatic and scary to experience that when you’re the victim of some type of sex crime. For them to be able to come forward and give that disclosure speaks volumes," she said. "It takes a lot of courage."