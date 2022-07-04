Police Urge Public to Avoid Downtown Highland Park Amid ‘Active' Shooting Situation

Police are urging the public to stay away from downtown Highland Park as authorities search for the person responsible for a shooting during the Independence Day parade in the north Chicago suburb.

Sixteen people were shot and at least five people were killed Monday morning in the shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. A large police presence from the state and neighboring departments was seen along the parade route.

Further details about the shooting and injuries were not immediately confirmed by police.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the Lake County Sheriff posted on Twitter.

Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is "active."

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," police tweeted. "The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

Larry Bloom, who was at the parade when shots began, said at first spectators thought the "popping" sound was part of the parade.

"You heard like a 'pop, pop, pop,' and I think everybody kinda thought maybe it was a display on one of the floats and then it just opened up," Bloom said.

"I was screaming and people were screaming," Bloom said. "They were panicking and they were just scattering and I, you know, we didn't know. You know, it was right on top of us."

The city of Highland Park also urged people to avoid the area.

"Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available," the north suburban Chicago town posted.

Streets were cleared along the parade route, as well as in nearby Glencoe, according to local reports.

This is a breaking news story. Check back as details emerge.