Police Urge People to Avoid Area Near Oakbrook Center Mall After Accidental Firearm Discharge

Oak Brook police warned people to avoid an area just outside Oakbrook Center Mall Monday afternoon after someone accidentally discharged a firearm.
Police said officers were were "working a scene of an accidental firearm discharge" around 1:15 p.m. in Oakbrook Terrace.
The incident happened between the JRC Plaza and the shops, authorities tweeted.
They urged people to avoid the area as authorities continued to "work the scene."
