Police Urge Midlothian Residents to Stay Indoors, As Officials Respond to Reported Shooting

Police said they are scaling a residence in Midlothian after responding to calls of a shooting Saturday morning, currently urging locals to remain indoors as they investigate the incident.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. to 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue, where someone reportedly fired multiple shots.

Police said in a Facebook post that the individual who fired ran into a home in the area. Police are trying to bring the individual into custody.

Until the situation is resolved, police are asking residents to avoid the area and remain indoors.

No injuries have been reported by police.