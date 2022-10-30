Police to Announce Arrest in 2017 Delphi Murders Monday. How to Watch the Update Live

The news a grieving Indiana community has long hoped for will officially come Monday as police are set to announce an arrest in the murders of two teens slain in 2017.

Citing police sources, WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, reported a man named Richard Allen was taken into custody for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, who were found murdered near a hiking train in the town of Delphi in Feb. 2017.

The Indiana State Police hasn't released details, but did say authorities will "announce an update in the Delphi investigation" at a press conference Monday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. CST

German, 14, and Williams, 13, vanished while hiking Feb. 13 along a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area, shocking the small community and prompting an aggressive search for the person responsible.

One day after their bodies were found, police released images from Libby's phone showing a suspect in the case heading across a bridge and toward the teens. About a week later, according to WTHR, authorities released an audio clip from Libby's phone in which a man can be heard saying, "Down the hill."

In the months and years following, sketches of a potential suspect were released and rewards seeking information in the case have continued to grow.

As news of a possible arrest circulated on social media Friday, German's sister tweeted "today is the day."

"Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then," she wrote.