Police: Suspect in Englewood Kidnapping Locked Victim in Basement For 6 Days

The victim said she was kidnapped on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the 6700 block of South Halsted

Chicago police are searching for the suspect who violently kidnapped a 20-year-old woman on the city's South Side and locked her in a basement for six days, police confirmed.

At approximately 5 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Halsted on Nov. 23, the victim said she was walking to a bus stop when an unknown male suspect approached her in an older Navy Blue pickup with rust over the wheels.

The man punched the victim in the side of her head, dragged her into his truck, and then drove her to an unknown location.

The victim was locked in a basement room and sexually assaulted multiple times by different offenders before being released after six days, according to a news release from police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

