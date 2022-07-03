Police Suspect Arson After Fire Damages USPS Vehicles in Morton Grove

Authorities in suburban Morton Grove say that several post office vehicles were deliberately set on fire early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the fire occurred at the United States Postal Service’s facility in the 9100 block of Waukegan Road at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Fire and police officers responded to the scene for a fire at the rear of the building, which damaged several USPS vehicles and other property.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire appeared to have been deliberately set, and authorities in Morton Grove have requested assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal in investigating the blaze.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

No injuries were reported, and authorities do not believe that any mail was damaged or stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USPIS at 877-876-2455.