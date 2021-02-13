Indiana State Police

Police: Still ‘Diligently' Probing 2 Indiana Teens' Killings

Four years after two teenage girls were killed in northern Indiana during a winter hiking trip, authorities say they are still “diligently” investigating the unsolved slayings and seeking more tips.

Indiana State Police say in a statement that it and other agencies “continue to actively investigate all tips and leads we receive” in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The teens’ bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on a trail just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

In April 2019, Indiana State Police released new video and audio of the man they believe is responsible for the murders, as well as a new composite sketch of the suspect.

The footage was taken from one of the girls' phones, just minutes before their deaths, according to police, who said they believed the killer is either currently living in Delphi or previously lived in Delphi and visits or works in the town about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

"We believe you are hiding in plain sight," Police Supt. Doug Carter said. "For more than two years you never thought we would shift gears to a different investigative strategy, but we have. We likely have interviewed you or someone close to you. We know that this is about power to you and you want to know what we know. One day, you will."

This article tagged under:

Indiana State PoliceAbigail WilliamsLiberty GermanIndiana policeunsolved murder
