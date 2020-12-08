Person Shot by Police in Rogers Park, Officials Say

Authorities are on the scene of a police shooting in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to Chicago police, the shooting took place in the 1800 block of West Lunt at approximately 5 p.m., near Ravenswood Avenue.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, no officers were hurt in the shooting. Shots were fired at the officers, and they returned fire, according to officials.

One person was shot, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in suburban Evanston. They were listed in “red” (serious-to-critical) condition, police officials said.

Fire officials say that four other individuals have been sent to area hospitals with injuries. One individual was sent to an area hospital in "green" (good-to-fair) condition, while the three others were hospitalized in "yellow" (fair-to-serious) conditions.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, officials said.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.