Police Shoot Person in Joliet, Witnesses Say

Residents of a neighborhood in suburban Joliet recounted a shooting Tuesday evening in which one witness said she saw police shoot a man, hearing more than a dozen gunshots, with another saying she saw officers performing CPR on a person on the ground.

Joliet police said the shooting took place at around 6:31 p.m. in the 800 block of Second Avenue, calling it an "officer-involved shooting" but declining to comment further. Police said the scene was turned over to the Will-Grundy Major Crime Task Force for investigation.

One woman said she saw officers shoot a man who looked to be between the ages of 19 and 21, hearing more than a dozen gunshots as she took cover inside her home.

"He had a cell phone up and the police shot at him and hit the phone and the phone exploded," one woman said, noting that it was uniformed officers in two squad cars involved in the shooting, but afterwards many more arrived on scene.

The woman said bullets flew into her home, though no one inside was hurt.

"It went through my front window, went through my living room window, came all the way out of my bedroom window," she said. "It went through my bedroom wall, it hit my closet."

She and another neighbor both said they saw officers performing CPR on the person lying on the ground, which was also captured on cell phone video, immediately after hearing the gunshots.

Juana Alvarez said the shooting happened in front of her house and that she heard about eight shots before she later came outside.

"I don’t know if the guy came over here," she said. "But we did see a gun on the floor. But all I've seen was a guy on the floor, bleeding. The cops were on top of him, proceeding CPR on him."

"We got scared, we were really scared," she said. "I mean, I have kids. I threw them on the floor and then we immediately took them downstairs to the basement. And then when we seen outside, we've seen the cops doing the CPR on him, trying to save his life."

Investigators could be seen looking for shell casings at the scene, with a backpack and clothing scattered on the ground.