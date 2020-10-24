Marquette Park

Police Seeking Vehicle in Connection With Fatal Hit-and-Run in Marquette Park

Chicago police are asking for help locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Oct. 14 in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 8:40 p.m., a 56-year-old man was walking in a parking lot in the 7100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he was struck and fatally injured by a vehicle that continued driving, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was a yellow four-door Jeep Wrangler with a winch mounted on the front bumper, police said. It was last seen driving east on 71st Street from Kedzie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Major Accident Investigating Unit at 312-745-4521.

