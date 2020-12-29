Gage Park

Police Seeking Car in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run in Gage Park

Chicago police are seeking a car wanted in connection with a double fatal hit-and-run Wednesday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

A westbound driver hit a 48-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son about 8:10 p.m. in a crosswalk in the 3100 block of West 55th Street, and kept on driving, Chicago police said.

The car possibly was a dark-colored 2009-2012 Chevy Malibu with front-end damage near the driver’s side headlight, police said in a community alert. The driver sped off and drove north on South Sawyer Avenue from 55th Street towards 51st Street.

Residents in the area are encouraged to review their video surveillance systems between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. that day, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521.

