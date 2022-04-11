Police Seek Woman Suspected in Brookfield Stabbing, Schools on Lockdown

Multiple schools in west suburban Brookfield were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as police searched the community for a woman believed to have stabbed another person, authorities said.

In a tweet at approximately 3:18 p.m., the village of Brookfield Public Safety reported one person was stabbed and advised residents to stay away from the area surrounding the 4400 block of Madison Avenue.

Photos from the scene showed several officers outside a home with police vehicles and a fire engine park nearby.

Please stay away & indoors near 4000 BLK of Madison Ave & surrounding area. Subject stabbed, weapon on-scene. Offender reported as African American female, BLK hoodie, jeans, SM build, approx 25 YO, fled on-foot, believed to be unarmed. Area schools on lockdown. We will advise wh — Village of Brookfield Public Safety (@BrookfieldILPS) April 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police were scouring the area for a female suspect who fled the scene and was believed to be unarmed, according to authorities.

Further information, including what led up to the stabbing and the victim's condition, wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.