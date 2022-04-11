Brookfield

Police Seek Woman Suspected in Brookfield Stabbing, Schools on Lockdown

Police were scouring the area for a female suspect who fled the scene and was believed to be unarmed, according to authorities.

Multiple schools in west suburban Brookfield were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as police searched the community for a woman believed to have stabbed another person, authorities said.

In a tweet at approximately 3:18 p.m., the village of Brookfield Public Safety reported one person was stabbed and advised residents to stay away from the area surrounding the 4400 block of Madison Avenue.

Photos from the scene showed several officers outside a home with police vehicles and a fire engine park nearby.

Further information, including what led up to the stabbing and the victim's condition, wasn't immediately available.

