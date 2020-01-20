Gage Park

Police Seek Vehicle in Gage Park Hit-And-Run

Police are looking for a black Chevrolet Malibu involved in a December hit-and-run

By Sun-Times Media

Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month in Gage Park on the South Side.

The bicyclist, a 56-year-old man, struck the open car door about 2:20 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said. He fell into the street and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle did not provide his information to the bicyclist, police said. He was driving a black 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, which was last seen traveling west on 55th Street from Kedzie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accidents Investigations Unit at (312) 745-4521.

