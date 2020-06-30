Chicago Police

Police Seek Vehicle in Connection to River North Homicide

Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a homicide that happened last month in River North.

The May 30 shooting killed a 26-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, Chicago police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as. Bernardino Mercado.

Investigators are looking for an older model blue four-door sedan, police said. It has tinted windows and paint faded on the hood. It was last seen eastbound on Hubbard Street and then southbound on Clark Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

