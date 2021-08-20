Police Seek to Identify Body of Pregnant Woman Found in Lake Michigan

Police in north suburban Lake County are asking for help to identify the body of a pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan earlier this month, according to authorities.

The deceased woman, who police are referring to as "Lake Michigan Jane Doe," was found at approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 15 after a fisherman noticed a body floating in the water approximately three miles southeast of the Waukegan Harbor.

The woman is African American, weighed between 150 to 170 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes. Her fingernails and toenails were manicured and painted white, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department. She was estimated to be six to seven months pregnant.

The woman was thought to have been in the water for no more than seven to 12 days when her body was found, police said. It's believed that she entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline.

On Friday, sheriff's authorities released a sketch of what the woman may have looked like in hope of identifying her.

Anyone who has information about the unidentified woman is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 847-377-4000.

A body of a Wisconsin man was recovered along Lake Michigan in Lake County on the same date, but police have said the two cases aren't connected. The other individual, Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha Wisconsin, drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago approximately one week earlier.