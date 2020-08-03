Police Seek SUV That Hit 11-Year-Old Girl in Rogers Park

Police are looking for a vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run that injured an 11-year-old girl last month in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The girl was crossing the street about 8:30 p.m. July 15 in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road when she was struck by a maroon SUV, Chicago police said. The SUV sped off on Pratt Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the SUV and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.