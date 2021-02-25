Police Seek Suspects Who Attacked Man Delivering Cars to Des Plaines Dealership

Police on Thursday were looking for the four people who viciously attacked a man who was delivering luxury cars to a dealership in suburban Des Plaines.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday morning, an employee of a transportation company was unloading cars at Jidd Motors, 855 Rand Rd., when, as shown in surveillance video, multiple men began hitting him.

The victim was seen limping as he tried to get away, at times even crawling on the ground. The attackers, four in all, demanded the keys to vehicles and got away with three high-end cars.

Adam Jidd, the owner of the dealership, told NBC 5 that the transportation company said the driver was on the phone with his mother when he was attacked, and she called 911.

"I never imagine...would never thought this was going to happen to us," Jidd said.

Prior to the attack, the same individuals broke into the dealership's showroom, which is located just down the street from the service center where the vehicles were being unloaded, the owner said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect climbing over a gate and then smashing a window to get into the building. They then rummaged through an office before making their way into the showroom.

"They couldn't get access to get the cars out," Jidd said. "They couldn’t find the keys. They did leave from here where they went to the other location."

NBC 5 reached out to the Des Plaines Police Department for comment, but had not received a response as of late Thursday night.

The dealership owner said he believes the suspects might be between 17 and 23 years old, and he doesn't think this was the first time they committed such a crime.

"Honestly, these guys feel so comfortable," Jidd said. "They’re doing it with confidence."

As a result of the incident, the owner plans to hire armed security guards.

The victim underwent two surgeries for a broken arm, hip and leg. He was said to be recovering at the hospital late Thursday.