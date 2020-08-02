Near South Side

Police Seek Suspects in Near South Side Hit-And-Run

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a hit-and-run last year on the Near South Side

By Sun-Times Media

Police released surveillance images of the suspects in a hit-and-run Oct. 2, 2019, in the 2200 block of South King Drive. | Chicago police

A black 1996 Chevrolet Suburban drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, in the 2200 block of South King Drive, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured.

Police released surveillance images of multiple people who got out of the SUV and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

