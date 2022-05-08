Police Seek Suspect Involved in Series of Sexual Assaults on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who has sexually assaulted one woman and attempted to assault two others as they entered their apartment buildings on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, the assaults have occurred along a stretch of North Humboldt Boulevard that runs through Logan Square and Palmer Square on the Northwest Side in recent weeks.

In the first attack on April 11, a man wearing a construction vest knocked on the door of a 36-year-old woman and asked if a specific tenant lived in the building. As he engaged the woman in conversation, he attempted to force his way into her apartment, and when he was unable to do so, he pepper sprayed the woman before fleeing the building.

On May 5, a man wearing a construction vest followed a 39-year-old woman as she entered her building in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard. He then grabbed her and slammed her head against a wall before sexually assaulting her, police say.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Saturday, a man of similar description followed a woman as she entered her building in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Boulevard. He then grabbed her and placed a black bag over her head, police said.

The woman dropped to the floor and began screaming, causing the suspect to flee down an alley toward Richmond Street.

The suspect in all three cases has worn dark clothing with a surgical mask and has been seen wearing either a construction vest or an Amazon vest. He is described as standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Residents are being urged to be aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-746-6554.