Police Seek Suspect in Pair of Grant Park Stabbings

Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a homeless man and injuring another in a pair of incidents in Grant Park this month.

According to authorities, the recent cases both occurred in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue. In each incident, the suspect approached homeless victims while they were sleeping in the park and brutally stabbed them before fleeing the scene.

The incidents took place on July 9 at approximately 9 a.m., and on July 24 at approximately 3:51 a.m., police said. The victim in the first attack later died from their injuries, while the second victim survived, according to authorities.

The suspect in the case is described as a Black male, standing between 5-feet-9 and 6-feet-1 inches tall, with a slender build, a black Afro hair style, a gray hooded sweatshirt with red designs on the front, dark pants and dark gym shoes with white soles.

If anyone has information on the attacks, they are encouraged to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com.