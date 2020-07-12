Police Seek Suspect in Lincoln Park 7-Eleven Robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who robbed a 7-Eleven store at knifepoint last week in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

He entered a store at 1:52 a.m. July 3 in the 2600 block of North Clark Street and demanded money while armed with a knife, police said.

The 7-Eleven is located at 2619 N. Clark.

The suspect was described as a male between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 weighing about 140 to 150 pounds, police said. He wore a face mask, had a white T-shirt wrapped around his head and carried a multi-colored tote bag.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the store and are asking anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at 312-747-8263.