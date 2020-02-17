Police Seek Second Person of Interest in CTA Blue Line Train Shooting Near UIC: Police

Nearly two weeks after making an arrest in a robbery and shooting onboard a CTA Blue Line train, Chicago police are now searching for a second person of interest in the case.

According to a Community Alert issued Monday, the Chicago Police Department is now seeking a second “person of interest” in the incident, which took place Feb. 5 near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

The person of interest is described as an African-American male between the ages of 20 and 30. No further description was given, but police have released photos of the man:

The man was allegedly with Patrick Waldon, 31, of Chicago on Feb. 5. During the incident, which took place in the 400 block of South Halsted, Waldon allegedly was involved in a verbal altercation with another man on board a CTA Blue Line train.

During the altercation, Waldon allegedly pulled on the man’s backpack. When the man attempted to pull away from him, Waldon allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the back.

Waldon then fled from the train. Within hours, Chicago police had posted photos of him, and he was taken into custody the next day.

Waldon now faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal and issuance of a warrant.

Police did not specify why they are seeking information on the second person of interest. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Area Central Detectives at 312-745-8383.