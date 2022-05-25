near north

Police Seek Person Who Set Homeless Man on Fire on Lower Wabash

Chicago police are searching for the man who set a homeless man on fire in the Near North neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., the man doused a homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk at 401 N. Lower Wabash Ave. in liquid, set him ablaze and fled to the CTA Blue Line subway, police said.

Police are looking for a "tall" man with medium to light complexion, wearing a black and white "Hoodrich" jacket and gray sandals.

Officials advised the following:

  • Always be aware of your surrounding
  • Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering and report them to the police
  • Dial 9-1-1 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender
  • Never pursue a fleeing suspect

If anyone has any information about this incident, police ask that people call Area 3 Detectives at (312) 746-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

