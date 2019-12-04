Chicago police are asking for help locating a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Tuesday at her apartment in West Town on the Near West Side.

About 5:30 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was entering her apartment building in the 400 block of North Carpenter Street when an unknown man followed her in, displayed a knife and said “give me everything,” according to a community alert from Chicago police. After robbing the woman at knifepoint, the man sexually assaulted her.

Police described the suspect as an African American man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build, short black hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing a white Chicago Bulls jacket with red sleeves, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.