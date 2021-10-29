Police Seek Suspect Who Injured Senior Citizen Riding Bike in Edgewater

Chicago police are looking for the person who injured an elderly man riding his bike Wednesday in an incident prompted by littering in the city's Edgewater neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a 69-year-old man was riding his bike northbound on Kenmore Avenue, stopped at a red light, when someone in a grey Audi sedan tossed out a small food bag. The victim then picked the bag up and put it on the front of the offender's vehicle.

The victim told police the passenger door opened, and he doesn't remember anything else than laying on the pavement and bleeding from his head.

Nearby surveillance video captured the passenger in the vehicle hitting the victim with a closed fist and then the victim falling to the ground. As the terrifying situation unfolded, another vehicle tried to drive around, and the victim's head was caught under the rear tire, police said.

The victim was last listed in stable condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No arrests had been made as of Friday night.