Edgewater

Police Seek Suspect Who Injured Senior Citizen Riding Bike in Edgewater

The victim was last listed in stable condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

101519 generic ambulence picture
NBC News

Chicago police are looking for the person who injured an elderly man riding his bike Wednesday in an incident prompted by littering in the city's Edgewater neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a 69-year-old man was riding his bike northbound on Kenmore Avenue, stopped at a red light, when someone in a grey Audi sedan tossed out a small food bag. The victim then picked the bag up and put it on the front of the offender's vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim told police the passenger door opened, and he doesn't remember anything else than laying on the pavement and bleeding from his head.

Nearby surveillance video captured the passenger in the vehicle hitting the victim with a closed fist and then the victim falling to the ground. As the terrifying situation unfolded, another vehicle tried to drive around, and the victim's head was caught under the rear tire, police said.

Local

Kyle Rittenhouse 55 mins ago

Legal Experts See Strong Self-Defense Claim for Rittenhouse Ahead of Trial

northern lights 57 mins ago

Northern Lights Could Be Seen in Illinois, Wisconsin This Weekend

The victim was last listed in stable condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No arrests had been made as of Friday night.

This article tagged under:

EdgewaterChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us