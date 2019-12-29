Police Seek Man Potentially Connected to Fatal Englewood Stabbing

Chicago police are seeking to identify an individual who may have been involved in a fatal stabbing in the city’s Englewood neighborhood last month.

On Sunday, police released surveillance images of the unidentified man, whom they say was seen on video with 58-year-old Antonio Lopez Jr. in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street on Nov. 7.

Lopez was found stabbed to death shortly after the images were captured, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-747-8271.